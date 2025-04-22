Jerry Ronald Klobuchar, 87, passed away on April 18, 2025. While he spent most of his adult life in Burlington, he had recently relocated to River Forest, Illinois, to live with family.

Born on May 26, 1937, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Joseph Klobuchar and Ethel Sund, Jerry split his childhood between Virginia and nearby Ely. It was there he developed his lifelong gift for storytelling. Family and friends fondly remember his tales of fishing around Ring Rock with his friend Ted, being shot at by Uncle Rudy while visiting his deep-woods homestead, and—most mysteriously—blowing up a tank at an abandoned gas station. We still aren’t sure if that last one was true.

After graduating from Virginia High School, Jerry enlisted in the Navy and served in the Pacific fleet. A talented writer and natural journalist, he ran his ship’s newspaper, traveling widely and, by his own account, stirring up trouble along the way. He often recalled playing cribbage, his favorite card game, with shipmates by lamplight and betting pennies on each hand. After his service, he attended junior college in Rochester, Minnesota, where he met Judy Spelhaug. After years of persistence, Jerry finally convinced Judy to go on a date. They married in June of 1962.

Following his graduation from the Sears management program, Jerry and Judy moved around the Midwest, opening stores in places like Fargo and Sioux City, as he built a career in retail. Known for their sociable spirit, they once invited an entire bar full of strangers over for spaghetti, only to remember when their unexpected, hungry guests showed up at their home the next evening.

They eventually settled in Burlington, where Jerry became a devoted dad to two daughters. He coached 4-H softball teams, hauled horses to the fairgrounds, and made oatmeal and hot chocolate for breakfast—some of his most cherished routines.

Though horses were originally Judy’s passion, they soon became Jerry’s as well. The couple bought a five-acre property on the edge of town and built a home and barn that welcomed more than ten horses over the years. After Judy’s passing in 1996, Jerry honored her memory by volunteering at SMILES, a nonprofit equine therapy center for people with disabilities. His dry wit and easy charm made him a favorite among clients of all ages. A photo of his favorite horse, Norm, remained on his bedside table for years.

In 2022, Jerry left his Burlington home and moved in with his daughters and grandchildren in River Forest. Known affectionately as “Money Monster” by his youngest nephews and “Papa” by his granddaughters, Jerry stayed young at heart. He could always be counted on for a great Donald Duck impression, dressing up at Halloween, or a movie with tons of buttery popcorn. He especially loved Minions, possibly more than the kids did. In his later years, he and his granddaughters bonded over binge-watching Monk.

Some of the family’s best memories were made at Birch and Burntside Lakes in northern Minnesota, where they spent their time cliff diving, fishing, swimming, and playing endless card games. Jerry could always be counted on to boo, hiss, or snore (loudly and theatrically) at just the right moments. This year’s trip will feel emptier without his silly antics and signature storytelling.

Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Jamie and Jill (Randy); two grandchildren, Ingrid and Andy; best friend Ted Greiner, and a slew of beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in late July in Ely, Minnesota, with a private burial to follow in Chatfield. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations in Jerry’s memory to SMILES, Inc., in Delavan.