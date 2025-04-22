Kathlyn Mary Rex passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Kathlyn was born in Walworth County on May 26, 1941, the daughter of Felix ”Pep” and Mary (Jansky) Brickner. She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School. On Sept. 9, 1961 she was united in marriage to David E. Rex at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Following their wedding they lived in Cicero, Illinois for four years before purchasing their home in Burlington. She worked for Wisconsin Bell and the Koenen family at Reineman’s True Value for many years.

Great family memories were made over the years, many at their beautiful lake home on Prairie Lake in Chetek. Whether it was 4th of July parties or sledding in the winter, she always welcomed friends and family. Becoming a grandma, then a “GG”, were her greatest joys. We are left with many wonderful memories to treasure. Kathlyn is survived by her daughter Kim (David) Blink and son Dave T. (Kathy) Rex of Lyons; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Blink, Emily (Kevin) Conlon, Benjamin (Erin) Blink, Breanna (Ben) Nitsch, Katrienna (Steve) Kaiser, David T. Rex Jr. (finance’ Laura Held), and Nicholas (Alyssa) Rex; great grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth Conlon, Bryce and Brynn Kaiser, Kinsley Rex, Hallie, Wylie and Zoey Blink, and Kendall Nitsch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Judy Brickner.

Family services were held. Memorials may be made to: Lyons Township Fire Department Member Association, PO Box 32, Lyons, WI 53148 or St. Joseph’s Church, PO Box 60, Lyons, WI 53148.