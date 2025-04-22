Larry L. Lhotka, 71, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in West Bend on June 16, 1953, Larry was the son of Joseph and Doris (nee Koenig) Lhotka. He spent his life in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. On Nov. 2, 1974, he married Catherine (nee Miles) Young and lived in the Burlington and Waterford area.

Larry worked as a supervisor at Saint-Gobain for 40 years until his retirement. His ever-sarcastic self could often be found on the golf course with family and friends, offering swing advice—whether you asked for it or not. And he usually was right. He enjoyed camping, cornhole, bowling, and cruises. But most of all, Larry truly cherished time with his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Cathy; daughter Debra (Scott) Koenen; son Dustin (Amber) Lhotka; grandchildren Danielle (Mason) Fleury, Derek Koenen, Grant Koenen, Bella Lhotka, Christopher Lhotka, and Logan Lhotka; sister Bonnie (John) Coonrad; brothers Jim (Jan) Lhotka, Tim (Karmela) Lhotka, Paul (Ashley) Lhotka, Joseph Jr. (Jacqui) Lhotka, and David (Christie) Lhotka; sisters-in-law Darlene Hrabak and Pat Miles; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Harmon Miles and Mary Branding; brothers-in-law and golf partner Larry Miles, Ronald Miles, and John Branding and Ted Hrabak; sisters-in-law Debra Miles and Susan Boss; and numerous aunts and uncles.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion.

Though Larry couldn’t hit the links like he used to, he still dreamed of being on the golf course every day – probably perfecting his swing in his imagination. A proud member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Larry looked forward to life in paradise, just as the Scriptures promised – hopefully with a golf course included.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check back for more details.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For online condolences, please visit www.integrityfunerals.net.