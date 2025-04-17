Michele A. Raykovich, 73, of Elkhorn, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born on Sept. 26, 1951 in Detroit to Harold and Evelyn (DePetro) Pierce. Michele was united in marriage to Jeffrey M. Raykovich on Aug. 9, 1975 in Birmingham, Michigan.

Michele started her career in public schools in Michigan before moving to Wisconsin and teaching at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Pewaukee. They briefly returned to Michigan and Michele taught at St. Patrick Elementary School in Carleton before coming back to Wisconsin and teaching at St. Andrews Catholic School starting in 1991. Michele was lovingly known by her students as the “Snickers Queen”. Michele retired after 27 years at St. Andrews. When Michele was asked about getting licensed as an administrator she said “I don’t want to be in an office. I want to be with the kids”. She was involved with St. Andrews as a First Communion Instructor and also volunteered at the Tree House in Elkhorn.

Michele is survived by her husband Jeff; daughter Andrea Raykovich of Waterford; son Nick (Emily) Raykovich of Madison; granddaughter Signe of Madison; brother Harold Jr. (Nancy) Pierce of New Boston, Michigan; and nieces and nephew, Ivy, Stephanie, Katie, and Sean.

Michele is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Andrea Vogt.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Tree House Child and Family Center in Elkhorn, St. Andrews Catholic School, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

