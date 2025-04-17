Norma Jean Conners, 82, of Waterford, passed away on March 24, 2025, surrounded by her three precious daughters, Kelly, Jackey, and Tracey, along with her loving family.

Norma was born on Jan. 25, 1943, at Kenosha Hospital in Kenosha to Donald and Marjory LaMeer. She grew up in Salem with her two brothers, Bob and Bill. She attended Salem Grade School and then went to Salem-Central High School (Westosha), graduating in 1960. Norma attended Racine/Kenosha County Teachers College and later graduated from UW-Parkside in 1972, becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. She began her teaching career in 1962 as an eight grade teacher at Brookwood Elementary School in Genoa City. At Brookwood, she met the love of her life, Joseph Conners. Norma and Joe were married at St. Joseph’s in Baraboo on July 3, 1965. Norma and Joe first settled in Wauwatosa, where they welcomed their first daughter, Kelly Jean, in Feb. of 1966. In May of 1966, Norma and Joe moved to a new home on Halverson Road in Waterford where they lived for 55 years. In April of 1967, they were blessed with twin daughters, Jacqueline Patrice and Tracey Ann.

After staying home with the girls for three years, Norma was offered a teaching position at Washington-Caldwell School District where she would spend the rest of her professional career. In 1977, Norma was appointed by the School Board as the District Administrator, becoming only the second woman in the state of Wisconsin to hold this leadership position. Norma would lead the Washington-Caldwell School District through many changes over nearly two decades, including a building referendum to remodel the campus. Throughout her life, Norma was an active member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Waterford where she served on the Parish Council, School Committee, and the planning committee for the new church. She also served as a lector for mass and as a Eucharist minister. Norma was a lifelong advocate in serving her community through her work with the St. Thomas Food Pantry and the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Norma enjoyed traveling the world, especially down to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Norma and Joe took many trips to the beach with their family, eventually spending winters in Gulf Shores for 25 years. Norma was an avid fisherwoman and loved spending time on the water with her daughters, son-in-laws, grandkids and other family members in Eagle River. Norma loved to read, visit with friends, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. Norma was a role model for her three daughters who all went into the teaching profession. Jackey and Tracey continued in her footsteps as school administrators. Norma will be lovingly remembered by all as a kind, generous, and caring mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, sister, and friend.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Kevin) Malchine of Waterford, Jacqueline (Peter) Syens of Burlington, and Tracey Conners of West Bend; six grandchildren, John (Kathleen) Syens, Stephanie (Will) Neitzel, Luke (Cara) Syens, Shannon (Christopher) Benavides, Shauna (Zach) Malchine, and Hayley (Jay) Syens; six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jack, Abigail, Hank, Ada, and Rosemarie; sisters-in-law Lucky LaMeer and Helen Grosshans along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Joseph Patrick Conners Jr.; parents, Donald and Marjory LaMeer; brothers, Robert LaMeer and William LaMeer; father-in-law, Joseph Patrick Conners Sr.; mother-in-law, Mary Conners; sisters-in-law, Nancy LaMeer and Dorothy Brennan; and brothers-in-law Eugene Brennan, Willian Grosshans, and Steve Sokolowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford, 305 S. First Street, Waterford, with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Memorial visitation will be held in the Church Gathering Space beginning at 9 a.m. Luncheon will be served at St. Thomas following the funeral service. Burial Services will follow lunch, beginning at approximately 2 p.m.

Memorials can be made in Norma’s name to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, the St. Thomas Aquinas Food Pantry, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Norma’s family would like to express sincere gratitude towards Dr. Hader and the kind staff at Aurora Cancer Center, the caregivers at Waterford Senior Living and the nurses at Amedisys Hospice. We are so grateful for the support, care, and kindness they provided through Norma’s final days.

