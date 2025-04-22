RAYMOND GERALD ANDRES

Raymond Gerard Andres, 85, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025.

Ray was born Feb. 1, 1940, to Alphons and Elisabeth (Popp) Andres. He graduated from Pius XI High School and attended the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and Milwaukee School of Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician and had the opportunity to travel the world. He later attended MATC and earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology. On weekends, he taught electrical courses at Great Lakes Naval Station. Ray utilized his technical and leadership skills during his career with Allis-Chalmers and Whitnall Summit until his retirement. Ray always enjoyed fixing things.

After he retired, Ray moved to Bohners Lake and enjoyed boating, yardwork, sharing stories with his cherished neighbors on his porch, and spending time with the family dog, Tully.

Ray took great pride in his faith and his family. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Graack) Andres; two daughters, Yvonne (Byron) Lambert and Monica Andres (Richard Kaplan); grandchildren, Lauren Lambert and Michael Lambert (Kirsten McGannon); his sister Mary Richtmyre; nephew Robert Richtmyre; niece Ronda Bauer; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Ray’s family would like to thank Ellen, Mary, Terri, and Holly from St. Mary Catholic Church for their Pastoral Care ministry. We would also like to thank the caring staff at Arbor View.

Funeral arrangements with military honors on July 7, 2025, are pending.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For on-line condolences, please visit www.integrityfunerals.net.