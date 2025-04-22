Robert Andrae Mischka of Whitewater died at home April 13, 2025. He was born in Milwaukee on Oct. 31, 1934 to Zaner and Helen (Burrill) Mischka. He attended Burlington High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1956 with a BBA degree in accounting.

Robert married his high school sweetheart, Mary Margaret Wanasek of Burlington in 1954. Together they had seven sons, two of which died as infants. After college they moved to Pittsburgh, where Robert spent seven years working as an accountant for the U. S. Steel Corporation. They returned to Wisconsin in 1966 and settled in rural Whitewater where Robert lived until he died. Soon after he returned to Wisconsin he became the Treasurer of Norwood Mills, a synthetic fabric manufacturer in Janesville. Eight years later Norwood was sold and re-located. Robert was always interested in photography so he started a new career taking photos at high school sports games and at mid-western horse shows, which he continued until his death.

Mary died suddenly in 1997 while they were taking pictures at a horse show in Vermont. Their fifth son, Justin Phillip, died in 2003. Robert is survived by four sons, David Paul (Yvonne) in Sun Prairie, Peter Louis of Whitewater, Thomas Robert (Laura) of Appleton and Joseph Edward (Susan) of Cedar Rapids; and by six grandchildren, Jennifer, Jacob, Joseph, Jacqueline, Justine and Margaret.

Robert’s ashes will rest alongside those of Mary in the St. Charles cemetery in Burlington. At Robert’s request there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held in Whitewater sometime this summer. We will release the date once it is scheduled on a variety of news and social media outlets.

Memorial donations in Robert’s memory may be sent to Dairyland Driving Club Treasurer, 106 E Park St, Westfield, WI 53964.

