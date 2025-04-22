ROBERT EDWIN GERBER

Robert “Bob” Edwin Gerber, 72, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2025 at home surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Bob was born on June 2, 1952, in Racine. He lived in Crestview and graduated from Horlick High in 1972.

Bob was a hardworking and dedicated man who spent 37 years as a machinist at Twin Disc. Following his retirement, he found fulfillment in serving others as a transport driver for Mueller Transport, transporting cancer patients for ten years.

Family was the cornerstone of Bob’s life. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Patricia (nee Maas); his daughters, Kristy (James) Boyle, Melissa Gerber (Vince Trier), and Sarah Gerber; his sisters Cara (Mark) Rogers and Mary (Kit) Heinen; brother Mark Gerber; and his cherished grandchildren, Abygail Boyle, McKayla Boyle, Emily Boyle, Ivy Gerber, Paige Brest, Alexander Behnke, and Robert Behnke. He is also fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and very close friends.

Bob had a passion for life and enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife and their close circle of friends. He was a constant and enthusiastic supporter of all his grandchildren, proudly attending their various activities. Bob loved to follow his Cubbies! GO CUBS GO!

Giving back to his community was important to Bob. He dedicated his time as a baseball coach for the Burlington Kiwanis and volunteered for the Catholic Central Athletic Association.

Bob will be remembered for his dedication to his family and friends. He was a dedicated, hardworking, supportive, and loving man who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. While he could be stern at times, his fun-loving spirit shone through in his interactions with those he cared about.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty Gerber, sister Cynthia Mueller and his in-laws Wally and Kay Maas.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to special caregivers JoAnn and Audrey, and also to Dr. John Woolever for all of his dedicated and compassionate care that he has provided Bob over the many years. They would like to express their gratitude to the Inpatient and Outpatient teams at Rehab Hospital of Wisconsin and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care, and to all the friends and family that have lifted Bob and the family in prayer over the past year.

Memorial visitation will be held 9:30 until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 25, 2025 at St. Thomas Aquinas Faith Community, 305 S. First Street, Waterford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Robert’s name to St. Thomas Aquinas in Waterford, Heartland Hospice, or the American Stroke Association

Mealy-Stencel Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gerber family. For on-line condolences, please visit www.stencelfh.com.