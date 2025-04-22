Ronald L. Ullrich, 76, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025 at his home.

Born in Chicago on April 27, 1948, Ron was the son of LeRoy and Hazel (nee Marciniak) Ullrich. His early life was spent in Oak Law, Illinois. On April 2, 2022 in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Carol May. He was a Burlington resident for 17 years.

Ron was a rental manager for Reineman’s True Value for 14 years. He was very involved with the Burlington Conservation Club, where he was club treasurer for many years. He was known by the nickname “Captain” by members and family.

Ron and his first wife, Christine, relocated from Hometown, Illinois in 2008 to become caretakers of the property “The Landing” on Bieneman Road in Burlington. Christine passed away from cancer in 2009. He remarried Carol May in 2022 at “The Landing” wedding venue where they had originally met.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Eva Finster; children, Jason (Kelly) Hilger, Dan (Michelle) Ullrich, Lisa Winkle and Dawn Turner; step-daughter, Holly May; step-son, Grant (Ashley) May; grandchildren, Vance and Jackson Hilger, Laci and Declan Ullrich, Josh (Kayla) Winkle, Ryan (Sarah) Winkle, Rachel (Brad) Beavlieu, Cassie and Crystal Earls, and Nicole Turner; step-grandson, Colin (Lauren) Szymankiewicz; step-granddaughter, Savannah Giebel; sister, Darlene Cain; nephews, Mike (Liz) Cain and Matt (Sarah) Cain; niece, Laura (Doug) Cain; great-nephews, Ben, Sam and Christopher; and brothers-in-law, David Luke and Donald (Diane) Finster. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Christine Ullrich; grandson Cody LeRoy Earls; brother-in-law Chuck Cain; sister-in-law Linda Luke and son-in-law Matt Winkle.

The family would like to thank Dr. Haider and the hospice nurses for their care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burlington Conservation Club.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.