Barbara Ann Biagi, 89, of Elkhorn, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, March 30, 2025 with her children by her side.

Barbara was born on July 24, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Theodore and Eleanor (Hughes) Beck. She grew up in Chicago attending Our Lady of Lourdes School and Parish, high school at St. Scholastica Academy, and then Marquette University. Her mother was from a large Irish family. Carrying on her mother’s traditions, Barbara always included family, friends, and relatives during summers at the lake and at holiday celebrations.

Barbara married James “Jim” Biagi on Sept. 10, 1955. They raised their four children in Elkhorn and on Lauderdale Lakes.

In 1975 Barbara opened Carefree Travel in Delavan. She loved to travel and shared this passion with her family. Every grandchild had a special tenth birthday trip and the whole family attended her milestone birthdays together.

Barbara married Rex Fritschi on Feb. 21, 1987. They traveled the world and kept an extensive calendar cataloging their adventures. But her favorite places were on the deck at LL221 and their winter home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Barbara is survived by her husband Rex of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; children, James “Jay” (Beth) Biagi of Seattle, Washington/Park City, Utah, Dan Biagi of Elkhorn, Jill (Jim) Loveless of Elkhorn, and Chris (Sophia) Biagi of Montego Bay, Jamaica; grandchildren Courtney Biagi, Brittney Panfil, Taylor Biagi, Nick Biagi, Jenny Travis, Matt Biagi, Hailli Biagi, and Christopher “CJ” Biagi; five great grandchildren; stepdaughter Cynthia Fritschi; step grandchildren George, Henry and Anne Hitterman; brothers Thomas (Carole) Beck and Rodger (Julia) Beck; and many special nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Eleanor Beck, sister Mary Frauenhoffer, brother-in-law Joseph Frauenhoffer, and infant daughter Meg Biagi.

Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass. A private burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.The family invites friends to join them at Evergreen Golf Club from 1 until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Patrick’s Church, 107 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI, 53121.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn is honored to serve the Biagi family. Online condolences can be made at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.