Charlotte Pauline Grether, of Delavan, loving daughter of Elaine and Chester Carlson was born March 20, 1929 and passed away Dec. 23, 2024 at the age of 95.

Charlotte married Harley Seuser and later Deane Grether. Charlotte and Harley had four children Suzanne (David) Loft, Jon (Nancy, Jan) Seuser, Jeffrey Scott (Sue) Seuser, and Mary (Joe) Dempsey. She has five grandsons, seventeen great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, two stepsons, Greg (Bonnie) Grether and Michael Grether (deceased); one sister, Marilyn Welch (deceased); and two nephews Rob and Bruce Welch.

Charlotte was a wonderfully loving mother and friend who had many talents. She was an active member of Chapel on the Hill.

We’d like to thank the Ridgestone Village staff for their loving care and Monroe Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 11 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family to follow.

Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.