Christine Helen George, 74, of Burlington, passed away peacefully of Alzheimer’s on May 6, 2025, at Vitas Healthcare in West Allis.

Christine was born on June 23, 1950, to Edward and Audrey (nee Wilson) Hensel in the same town she would call home for her entire life. She was a graduate of Burlington High School.

Christine worked at Lavelle Industries for 24 years, which she enjoyed. Christine’s joy was her family and friends. Her favorite thing was being a Grandma.

Christine is survived by her children, Dan Dorrington Jr., Charlie (Kari) George, Darla George, and Lisa (Laura) George; grandchildren, Casey (Cassie) Dorrington, Morgan Cole, Anthony Reid, Charlie George, Joselyn George, and Brynn George; great-grandchildren, Carly and Clark Dorrington; siblings Cindy (Ralph) Lois, Patricia (Lee) Schilling, and Mike (Susie) Hensel. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Jessica (Frank) Petrick, and many friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ellen Hensel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Vitas Hospice for the care and support they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 4 until 7:30 p.m. Christine will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery right after the Mass.

