David P. Filter, 61, of Lake Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The son of Donald and Rosalee (VanAntwerp) Filter, David was born on Oct. 15, 1963, in Milwaukee. He grew up in Elkhorn, graduating from Elkhorn High School. On Dec. 8, 1984, Dave was united in marriage with the love of his life, Rhonda Jackson, in Mukwonago. The young couple started their family while Dave worked first as a glazer at Thomas Glass and then as a general contractor. Eventually, he formed his own contracting company, which he continued to operate proudly at the time of his passing.

Dave was a true outdoorsman, finding peace in the quiet of the woods and excitement in the chase, whether hunting deer or coyotes. His time in nature’s domain wasn’t just a pastime; it was a way of life that he was proud to share with his family. His children fondly remember going hiking with their dad, who was never lost, just “exploring” with navigational optimism.

A natural extrovert, Dave never met a stranger. Whether on the job, at a gas station, or on a trail in the woods, he struck up conversations like he was catching up with old friends. His wide circle of friends is a testament to his warmth, generosity, and humor. If you needed a hand, no matter day or night, Dave was already rolling up his sleeves. He could be counted on always to answer the phone and drop what he was doing to be there for his loved ones. His son can recall numerous times when his dad hopped out of bed in the middle of the night to come to his aid when facing car troubles, never expressing anything but a genuine willingness to help. Those who knew him will miss his easy laughter, ever-present smile, and big-hearted way of being in the world.

Dave leaves behind his beloved wife, Rhonda Filter; children, Christi (Kenneth) Formby, David Filter, and Angel (Claire Kessel) Filter; parents, Donald and Rosalee Filter; grandchildren, Sebastian and Gabe Brotzman. and Elizabeth and James Formby; sisters, Debbie Atherton and Sherry (Steve) Kuczkowski; nephews, Jacob Kuczkowski and Justin Atherton; and his best friend, Mike Fuller.

A memorial gathering was held on May 21, 2025, from at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home in Elkhorn. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at The Pitt Stop 67 in Elkhorn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dave’s honor to Walworth County 4-H Shooting Sports, checks addressed as such, memo David Filter Memorial Donation, sent to ATTN: UW Extension 4-H at 100 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, WI 53121.

