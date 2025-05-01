Dorothy M. Wiechert, 96, of Amherst, passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Bethany Home in Waupaca.

Born in Burlington on July 10, 1928, she was the daughter of Harold and Linda (nee Smith) Sheard. On July 7, 1947 at St. Charles Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Charles “Jiggs” Wiechert. He preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2007. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda (the late Bob) Zinda and Rose (Jerry) Barbian; son-in-law David Vos; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Margaret Vos; and siblings, Herbert Sheard, Warren Sheard, Lorraine Kester and Betty Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 30. Visitation was held on Wednesday, April 30 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Dorothy was laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following Mass.

