With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Joseph Carmen Morganelli, DDS, a beloved husband, father, mentor, and friend, who peacefully joined his heavenly Father on April 25, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.

Joseph dedicated his life to the service of others through his extraordinary career in medicine and his unwavering commitment to education and excellence. A gifted dentist and specialist in prosthodontics, he touched countless lives, improving and at times saving them, with skilled hands, a keen mind, and deep compassion. Recognized with countless awards over a career spanning four decades, he built the largest dental practice in Chicago, where both patients and staff were continually inspired by his warmth, generosity, and boundless charity.

Born in Chicago to James and Helen Morganelli, Joseph was a joyful surprise, arriving twelve years after his beloved brother, James Daniel “Jimmy”, also a dentist. Tragically, Jimmy passed far too young—a grief Joseph carried throughout his life.

Joseph married his sweetheart, Roberta Lee Flesher, with whom he shared 58 years of love and partnership, celebrating their anniversary just this past April. Together, they welcomed two children, James Vincent and Christina Joy, whom he loved with all his heart.

A proud veteran, Joseph served with distinction as a Lieutenant attached to a Navy Seabee unit, 1967-68, during the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War. Remarkably, he returned to Vietnam twenty-six years later as the keynote speaker at the country’s first dental symposium and warmly welcomed.

A man of quiet faith, enduring loyalty, and ready humor, Joseph found his greatest happiness among family and friends, especially at his farm in Burlington. A great lover of history, philosophy, and art, he approached the world with deep curiosity, gratitude, and wonder.

His legacy is one of service, love, and steadfast strength. He leaves behind a family who adored him, a community enriched by his life, and generations of clinicians and patients forever grateful for his presence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Joseph can be made to Open Arms Free Clinic at www.openarmsfreeclinic.org.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 2, at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Burlington. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Friday, May 2 from 9 until 10:15 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory.

