Edward E. Andres was born July 23, 1967 in Twin Lakes and was born to eternal life Feb. 22, 2025 in Carrollton, Texas.

Edward is survived by his parents, Ernest and Barbara (nee Shannon) Andres, his sister, Diane (Michael) Ticha, and nephews Jared and Jackson Ticha, all of Twin Lakes. He is also survived by his very special friend Unique Jackson of Carrollton, Texas and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on June 6, 2025, at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Pell Lake. Visitation will start at 4:30 p.m. followed by service at 5 p.m.