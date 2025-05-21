John Edward Wambach passed away on May 12, 2025, after a brave and inspiring battle with ALS. He was at home, surrounded by the people who he loved most. In true John fashion, he wrote a lot of this obituary himself—his way of getting in one last word and sending a final hug to everyone he held close.

John was born on Feb. 20, 1969, to Ron and Irene Wambach. He loved his big, lively family with all his heart.

John is survived by his son Aaron (Lucy) Wambach; his beloved Jennifer; and his siblings, Bob (Robin) Wambach, Jean Wambach, Laurie (Mark) Tamblyn, Terrie (Jay) Morrical, Susan (Ken) Urban, Mike Wambach, and Joe (Michele) Wambach. He is also survived by his wonderful stepmom Sharon Wambach, and stepbrothers, John (Mindi) Rydzik, Paul Rydzik, and Nick (Rachael) Rydzik. He is now reunited with his parents, Ron and Irene, who passed before him.

If you knew John, you knew joy. He lived life full throttle—with a big smile, an even bigger heart, and a natural gift for making people feel seen, loved, and included. He never missed a chance to sing, cheer someone on, share a laugh, or make a new friend. His positivity was contagious, and his friendships lasted a lifetime.

John attended St. Thomas Grade School in Waterford through 8th grade. He graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1987. During high school, he played football, wrestled, and threw shot put and discus in track and field.

After high school, John earned his CDL and began to drive truck. He first drove for the Duck Farm and later for Dallas and Mavis, which eventually became Equipment Transfer. He used to laugh about the “interesting things” he’d see from his truck cab (we’ll let you imagine the details—LOL). But what he really loved was meeting people and swapping stories along the way.

Outside of work, John was all about simple joys – gardening, canning, good conversation, and relaxing with friends. His signature drink? A Miller Lite with exactly five olives—aka the “Polish Martini”—or a glass of VO whiskey. He knew how to kick back and make a moment count.

By far, his proudest role in life was being Aaron’s dad. He adored his son and treasured every moment cheering him on at football and baseball games. Teaching Aaron how to grow into a kind and respectful man was John’s greatest honor.

John also had the adventure bug and loved traveling with Jennifer, his one true love. Together they made unforgettable memories in Aruba, Scotland, and across the U.S.— laughing, exploring, and loving life together.

A huge thanks to the wonderful folks at Froedtert Neurology, the ALS Association, Horizon Hospice, and John’s incredible caregivers—you became part of our family and made this journey a little lighter.

To our village of family and friends: Thank you. Your love, support, and laughter meant everything to John and to us. He felt it every day.

So, let’s raise a glass—Miller Lite or VO in hand—and toast to John. He was one-of-a-kind, and while we’ll miss him dearly, we know he’s in heaven singing his heart out, hugging his loved ones, making fast friends, and yes… probably sipping a VO. Cheers, John. We love you.

We will be hosting a casual Celebration for John on May 25, 2025, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, from 1 until 4 p.m. and welcome everyone to join us. There are a lot of fun memories to be shared. God really did bless us by having John be part of our lives.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services.