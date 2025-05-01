John Francis Rayniak, Jr., 75, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. John was born July 16, 1949, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of the late John and Irene Rayniak, living in Schiller Park, Illinois, before settling in Salem in 1976.

Before his retirement, John owned and operated his family’s business, Jay-R Mfg. for many years and was a creative entrepreneur, starting several successful businesses. He was a member of Journey Church in Kenosha, former member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Name Church in Wilmot, and was very active with the Paddock Lake Jaycee’s. On November 22, 1980, John married Mary Antlsperger at Holy Name Church in Wilmot.

If you knew John, you could find a place, a safe harbor in his life for yours. Bloodline never determined who could call him Dad, Papa, friend, or mentor. He belonged to everyone who needed a solid compass and great story of which he had many. An avid reader, constant student, gifted designer, passionate historian, American patriot and champion of anyone who needed help.

John’s survivors include his wife of 45 years, Mary; four children, Marcia (Jason) Pisani of Burlington, Maureen (Andy) Helzer of Salem, Andy (Stephanie) Rayniak of Portland, Tennesee, and B.J. Rayniak of Twin Lakes; daughter-in-law, Mary Wallace of Paddock Lake; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Rayniak, Leah Pisani, Vivian Pisani, Payton Rayniak, Jack Helzer, Gabe Helzer, Grant Helzer, Ella Rayniak, Reagan Rayniak, Miles Rayniak, and Quinn Helzer; four siblings, Barbara Buri of Ft. Myers, Florida, Frank (Cindy) Rayniak of Lake Villa, Marge Stieber of Beach Park, and Thomas Rayniak of Lake Villa; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his first wife, June Sparesus in 1978; three siblings Ron Rayniak, Eileen Cook, and Joanne Hanlon; son, Michael Rayniak; and two grandsons, John IV and Dean Rayniak.

Visitation was held on April 25, 2025, at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. Funeral Services were held on April 26,2025 at Journey Church in Kenosha. Interment followed in Holy Name Cemetery in Wilmot.

