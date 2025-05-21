LUCILLE KIETZER

Lucille “Lulu” Kietzer, 104, took the hand of Jesus and went with him to her heavenly home on May 10, 2025.

Lulu was born in Chicago on April 28, 1921. She married Guy Magliano on April 24, 1948. Guy died in 1951. Lulu married Edmund Kietzer on May 21, 1967. After marriage, they lived in Elmhurst, Illinois, before moving to Lily Lake. Ed died in 2012.

Lulu is survived by her sister-in-law, Marge Michaels; her nieces, Beth Barcal, Patrice Michaels, Kathy Allendorfer, and Joanne Westerholm; her nephew, Paul Michaels; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Lulu was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Emma (nee Witt) Michaels; brothers PFC Theodore, Paul (Lois), and Earl; sisters-in-law Mildred and Elaine Kietzer, and niece Judith Hong.

Many thanks to her “Band of Angels” and her caregivers. She loved you all.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 417 Kane St., Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:50 a.m. with Christian burial service beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Muther officiating. Lulu will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church.

