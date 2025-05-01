Mary L. Hoefert, 80, of Delavan, passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

Mary was born on Aug. 4, 1944 in Black Earth, to Wilbert and Louise (Packer) Reuter. She married Allen Hoefert in August of 2001 in Elkhorn. He preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 2023. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and a second mom to many of her children’s friends. She retired at the age of 70 years from Onvoy in Walworth.

Mary is survived by her children, David (Julie) Maier, Marcus (Jennifer) Maier, Michelle (Kevin) Kapke and Rosemary Maier; grandchildren, Austin, Adrian, Destiny, Brielle, John, Jacklyn, Jacob, Lilly and Daisy; siblings, Doug (Nancy) Reuter, Bonnie Darling and Jerry Reuter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings.

A private family service was held.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes-Delavan and Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.