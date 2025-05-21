MARY LOUISE CONNER

Mary Louise Connor, 89, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2025 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe. She was born on June 15, 1935 to Sydney and Cora Hoberg and grew up in a rural southern Minnesota farming community. She graduated from Butterfield High School and married Richard “Dick” Wohlenhaus on April 10, 1952.

Mary and Richard were actively involved in the National Farmers Organization where she met her best friend for life, Doris McElwain. She moved from Minnesota to Wisconsin in 1968 and eventually settled in East Troy, Wisconsin in 1973 where she was an active member of the community, participating in the Lioness Club and the East Troy School Board as well as working for Wisconsin Oven Corporation.

Mary met Norbert Connor and moved to St. Joseph, Missouri where she worked at Missouri Western University. Mary and Norbert married on April 26, 1991. She was embraced by Norbert’s six children. Mary moved to Monroe in 2018 to be with her only child, Dee Jaye Miles.

Mary is survived by her daughter Dee Jaye (Greg Holcomb) Miles; her step-children Stacy (Drew) Dutton, Casey (Julie) Connor, Patrick (Catherine) Connor, Kelly Connor, and Kathy (Stuart) Muehl; grandchildren Samuel Miles, Travis (Amber) Chapman, Jake (Robin) Connor, Joe (Kara) Connor, Stephanie Connor, Collette (Jake) Nite, Tyler Midkiff, Daniel (Casey) Lutz, Derrick (Sydney) Connor, Pat (Kristin) Connor, Katie (Chris) Mushrush, Everette (Renee) Lotz, Grayson Rapp, Izzy Rapp, and Ivan Muehl, 17 great grandchildren, four nieces and nephews, and her best friend’s children John (Brenda) McElwain, Lee McElwain, Neal (Susan) McElwain and Daniel McElwain. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Richard Wohlenhaus and Norbert Connor, her step-son Mike Connor, sister Joan (Al) Frazier, brother John Hoberg, her best friend Doris McElwain, and her four babies.

Mary was respected and loved by all.

There will not be a formal service but Mary will be buried in the Kansas Lake Cemetery in Kansas Lake, Minnesota with her parents and children.

Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A special thank you to Pleasant View Nursing Home and SMS Health Hospice for their wonderful care.