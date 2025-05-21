Peter M. Leach, 71, of Kansasville, passed away on May 19, 2025, at his home.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on May 30, 2025, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until the time of an open mic service at 2:30 p.m. Following the service, Peter will be laid to rest at 3:30 p.m. at Rosewood Cemetery, located on Durand Avenue in Dover.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For online condolences, please visit www.integrityfunerals.net.