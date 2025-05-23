RICHARD E. ZUBROD

Richard E. “Dick” Zubrod, 87, of Elkhorn, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. He was born on Nov. 23, 1937, to the late Albert F. and Jeanette A. (nee Young) Zubrod.

Richard proudly served in the United States Army National Guard, 126 Field Artillery Battalion, 32nd Infantry Division. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic throughout his life, retiring from Racine County. He served in the Burlington Fire Department for 38 years, retiring as assistant chief. He also served as Secretary and was on the New Truck Committee. Richard was man of faith and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.

Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and hosting family reunions at his place on Lake Camelot in Adams County, and also in Eagle River. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, he was a proficient woodworker, crafting furniture and cabinetry. He enjoyed cooking, grilling and referred to himself as “Sue’s Chef”. He was a sharp dresser with an expansive collection of eccentric socks.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne “Sue” Mertz; siblings, Phyllis Weiborn, Donald (Charlene) Zubrod, and Janice (William) Greeter; nieces and nephews, Julie, Mike, Lee, Greg, Cindy, William Jr., and Joseph; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. In death he is reunited with his parents; first wife, Karen Zubrod; second wife, Marilyn Zubrod; special friend, Nancy Jacobsen; and beloved canine companion, Molly.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St., Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at Noon. Memorial donations in his honor can be designated to the Kitchen Renovation Fund at St. John’s Church. Interment with military honors will take place on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn is honored to serve the Zubrod family. For online condolences, please visit www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.