Barbara Jean Riley passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2024. Born on Sept. 5, 1942 to Ruth (nee Gibbs) and William Carroll, Barbara was raised in Oak Park, Illinois. She was a proud graduate of Trinity High School in River Forest, Illinois. She earned her nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in Evanston, Illinois. In 1963 Barb married Robert Arp, and raised their four children in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. In 1991 Barb married Jack Riley and they happily settled in Delavan, where they lived for 25 years.

Barb was a compassionate caregiver. Her nursing career spanned decades as she gave back and cared for others at many hospitals and facilities. She spent nearly 30 years at Alexian Brothers and Neihoff Pavillion Rehabilitation Center in Elk Grove Village and over ten years at Fairhaven Nursing Facility in Whitewater. In her retirement, she volunteered as a nurse at the Open Arms Free Clinic in Elkhorn.

Barbara was an active member of the Fontana Garden Club, serving for a term as Treasurer. She was an avid reader, enjoyed travel and long road trips to Denver and Florida to visit her sons. She truly cherished her time with dear friends and family and engaging in meaningful discussions ranging from politics, history and the British Royals.

Barb was extremely proud of her children, her grandchildren and most especially of her great grandchildren. She is survived by her four children Bob Arp, Barbara (Bob) Bailey, Bridgette (John) Doheny, and Brian (Melissa) Arp; stepson Steve Riley; grandchildren Kyle Arp, Kendra Arp Allen, Katie and Ryan Bailey, Thomas, Mary, Margaret and Jack Doheny, and Josie and Emmett Arp; great grandchildren Amelia and Jase Allen, and Isla and Atlas Arp; and brother William (Kathy) Carroll and his three children.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Jack Riley, her parents, and her nephew.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 20 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barb’s memory to Open Arms Free Clinic, P.O. Box 678, Elkhorn, WI 53121, Openarmsfreeclinc.org. or to The Fontana Garden Club, P.O. Box 386, Fontana, WI 53125. Monroe Funeral in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at www.delavanfuneralhome.com.