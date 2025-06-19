Beatrice M. Regner, 97, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at her home.

Born on Jan. 22, 1928, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Walter and Josephine (nee French) Lehsten. Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Burlington. She attended St. Charles Catholic Grade School and graduated from Burlington High School. On Sept. 10, 1949, she was united in marriage to John L. (Fortemps) Regner at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Following marriage, they stayed in Burlington, first living in the Bohner’s Lake area and then moving to her current home. Beatrice was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and a devoted wife and mother, who raised twelve children. She was also active in the Haylofters Theater for many years.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Beth Peterman, Meg Regner, Timothy (Deborah) Regner, Thomas Regner, John Regner, Amy Fortemps, Jeffrey (Karen) Regner, Mary Prailes, Julie Smetana, and Jacqueline (Kosta) Demopolous; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Regner, Kathleen Dembski, and Ruth Nagel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Joseph; daughter, Bridget; an infant daughter; sons-in-law, Robert Peterman and Michael VanderBeke; daughters-in-law: Jody Regner and Patricia Regner; brother, Arthur; and sisters, Dorothy, Helen, Virginia, and Ruth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 19 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until Noon. A private family burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery at a later date.

