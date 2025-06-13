CHARLES H. STRAUS

Charles Henry “Chuck” Straus, 90, of Sun City West, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025.

He was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Madison, the son of Claude and Bertha Straus. His family lived in Sun Prairie and later moved to Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953. He and his wife, Virginia “Virgie” (nee Robers) raised their family in Elkhorn. After Virgie’s death, Chuck moved to Pewaukee, in retirement and later to Sun City West, Arizona.

Chuck lived a vibrant life, augmented with a strong work ethic. He was a life­ long Catholic, actively engaged with his family and communities while enjoying golfing, fishing, hunting and attending sporting events.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Virgie, with whom he shared 39 years of marriage; second wife, Suzanne (nee Dickenson), married 15 years; grandson, William Straus; brother Robert Straus and sister-in-law Barbara Straus.

He is survived by his loving companion and wife, Sandi (nee Judge); four children, Steven (Anne) Straus, David Straus, Michael Straus, and Amy (Steven) Fadden; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jean (James) Schneider; sister-in-law, Nan Brutosky; cousins and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish in Sun City West, Arizona on Wednesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. A private interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn.

Donations in Chuck’s memory can be made to one of his favorite charities, St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise, Arizona at www.stmarysfoodbank.org.