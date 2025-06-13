David A. Uhen died peacefully with his family at his side on May 28, 2025. He was born in Burlington in 1955. Burlington was home for the majority of his upbringing, aside from a short but memorable stint in Florida. He attended St. Mary’s Grade and High Schools, where he met his future wife, Rebecca Ruedebusch. They married in 1977, after David graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The newlyweds moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where David started his career and continued his education at the University of Kentucky for a Master’s in Electrical Engineering. He also attended the business school at SUNY in New York City for IBM. David and Rebecca returned to Wisconsin in 1981.

Early in his career David started his own company, Uhen Instruments. He held and co-authored numerous patents. Over his lifetime he watched electronics and machinery grow in complexity first-hand. He learned programming on punched cards in the 70’s, built his first computer in the 80’s, created an embedded product design company in the 90’s and delivered product designs to many companies through the 2000’s. Among the products David designed were ink jet printers, LED displays, medical monitors and instrumentation, and aids for children with learning differences.

David’s love for aviation manifested into a pilot’s license and a seat on the Burlington Airport Commission Board. He was a travel-enthusiast and life-long learner. He would take any given opportunity to discuss the future of politics, tech, modern life and the universe in general. His love of science pushed him to participate in several new cancer trials that will undoubtedly benefit countless patients in coming years. He was a very selfless man and was more than willing to help “fix” a cellphone, recover missing digital pictures or set up a computer for someone in need. He read himself to sleep every night, liked to laugh, and always tried to live by the mantra “Have fun”.

David is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Lee (China Moss) Uhen, Ray Uhen, Ty (Jordaine Koepsel) Uhen, and Rosie Uhen; granddaughter, Elena; grandson, Finnian; siblings, Donna (Jim) Makouske, Judy (Dave) Meigel, Jean (John Gabaldo) Uhen, Greg (Cindy) Uhen, Katy (Bruce) LaBuda and Mary (Anthony) Savoia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth Behrens, Roberta Wagner, Rita (Mike) Pechacek, Pat Ruedebusch, Rollin (Anne) Ruedebusch and Mary (Jeff) Peterson; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Don Uhen; mother and father-in-law, Marcella and Robert Ruedebusch; brothers-in-law, Richard Ruedebusch, Russell Ruedebusch, Richard Wagner and Lonnie Behrens; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Ruedebusch.

The family would like to thank David’s primary oncologist at Froedtert, Dr. Deepak Kilari, for his excellent care of David. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the National Cancer Institute’s “Gift Fund” which supports training young scientists in cancer research, purchasing necessary lab equipment, and much more. Checks can be made out to “The National Cancer Institute”.

A private (family only) memorial service and burial will take place Friday, June 20, 2025, hosted by Schuette Daniels Funeral Home. At 4 p.m. that same day, a public Celebration of Life will take place at Low Daily, 700 N. Pine Street in Burlington. All are welcome.

