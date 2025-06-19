June Jane Witowich, 90, formerly of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the end of her celebration of life 90th birthday party. The emphasis of this beautiful death was June’s timing. Her middle name should have been patience. She seized the opportunity to celebrate her 90th birthday and have all her loved ones gathered for a party. It was a celebration of both life and death to be surrounded by her loving family and friends. Everyone was able to say their goodbyes, share stories, laugh, and have birthday cake before she took her last breath. It was her final success and happiness to hold on to life as long as she could. For a woman of quotes and advice, “God’s timing is never late and never early. It is always perfect.”

June was born in Friesland, the daughter of Martin and Sadie (nee Herringa) Vandervelde. She graduated from Cambria High School. In 1964, she met Paul when waitressing at a Beaver Dam diner. She soon married her husband, Paul, and settled to raise the kids in Darien until they could build from scratch their own rural country home together as a family. June was employed in clothing retail, first at Barton’s, and then Bradley’s, a historic Delavan business. She eventually became a buyer at Bradley’s and took the train to Chicago to buy clothes for the store. She was always the fashionista with her padded shoulders, scarves, and jewelry, especially the broaches.

June had many passions. She loved to travel, golf, attend church, garden, play cards with dessert and cocktails, volunteering, visiting friends and family, and always having fun. Her ideal funeral was always to have brats and brandy old fashions in the Methodist Church parking lot and make it a party. On her 90th birthday, she passed away the way she wanted to – at the end of her party with a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara (Dennis) Tamminga; brother, Harris (Donna) Vandervelde; and her husband Paul Witowich.

June is survived by her sons, Mark (Nola) Halfmann of Columbus and Brad Halfmann of Delavan; and daughter, Paula Senkowski of Portage. She is further survived by six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many friends.

She was the most loving and levelheaded mom, with the best advice, and a sharp-witted sense of humor till the end. She always looked to the Serenity Prayer to get through tough times. Some of her favorite sayings were: “When in doubt, leave it out”; “This too shall pass”; “Kill them with kindness”; “Wear a good bra to keep the headlights in place and never wear pants with prints, they make your butt look big!”

Love you Mom….and Mom would say, “Love you more!”

