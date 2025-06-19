Nancy E. Swierenga was born April 9, 1945 in Petoskey, Michigan, to Ronald and Bessie (Belnap) Kotesky. She passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at her home in the Town of Sharon.

Nancy is survived by her husband Wil; daughter Debbie (Tony) Lynn; grandchildren Holly (Jake) CdeBaca, Hailey Sawtelle, Kylie (Trey) Bradley, and Jaxson Sawtelle; great grandchildren Ella, Emma, and Benny; as well as his sister-in-law Bonnie Kotesky.

She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Kotesky.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.