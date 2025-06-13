SHIRLEY D. BERNDT

Shirley Dianne Berndt, formally from Burlington, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 6, 2025, at Harbor Campus in Port Washington, where she resided for almost 4 years. Shirley was 79 years old.

Shirley was born on Nov. 27, 1945, in Milwaukee, the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Vohs) Bayer. She grew up on a farm near Glenbeulah and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1964.

On Sept. 18, 1965, Shirley was united in marriage to Donald Berndt at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lyons. The couple made their home in Burlington, where Shirley became a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church. Throughout her life, she held various jobs, including caring for the elderly, cleaning for private families and primarily working in housekeeping at a local motel. Donald preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 1999.

Shirley was truly the life of the party at any family gathering. Her spunky spirit and infectious energy earned her the nickname “Squirrely Shirley” from her many nieces and nephews. Though she didn’t have children of her own, she had a heart big enough to embrace many from neighbors and friends, treating each one as family.

She was incredibly creative and found joy in baking, sewing, crocheting, gardening, letter writing, crafting handmade cards with her Cricut and stamp collection (thank you to her niece Teri), and enjoying a good board game. Shirley’s warmth, humor, and generosity touched countless lives, and she will be remembered for her kind heart.

Shirley is survived by Patti (Lee) Krautkramer, Roger (Joanne) Lange, and Larry (Robin) Lange, and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; special friends Ed Saler and Donald ‘Doc’ Wiseman; and siblings Ardell (Glendora) Bayer, Orville (Vernita) Bayer, Lorraine (Albert) Lange, Joyce (Victor) Lubner, and James (Barbara) Bayer. She also leaves behind the memory of many cherished dog companions who brought her joy throughout the years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until services begin at 2:30 p.m. Shirley will be laid to rest beside her husband in Burlington Cemetery at a later date.

We extend our deepest gratitude to Harbor Campus, Sharon Richardson Hospice, and the dedicated volunteers of the No One Dies Alone program, for their kindness, compassion, and care they showed our beloved Aunt Shirley.

The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.